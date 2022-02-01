HPD needs help identifying 2 people in credit card fraud investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, a man and woman used a stolen credit card to make purchases at three Hub City businesses on Jan. 18, 2022.

Moore says if anyone can identify the man and woman, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

