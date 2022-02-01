Historic Eureka School to become civil rights museum

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A historic building in Hattiesburg will soon help tell the story of the civil rights movement in the Hub City.

Eureka School, which opened in 1921, is being transformed into a civil rights museum.

“(It will be) a museum that will focus primarily on Freedom Summer in ‘64 and Hattiesburg’s role, and we’re really excited about that,” said Latoya Norman, director of museums for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

And for decades, it served as a center of education for African-American residents in Hattiesburg.

“This school has so many meanings and the very nature of its role prepared us in every aspect for a productive life,” said Charles J. Brown, a former student at the Eureka School.

“People in the community thought so much of putting this school here, people helped, people volunteered, community people, people who probably had no money,” said Raylawni Branch, another former student at the school.

“The culture, the local culture, Eureka is a great part of that local African-American culture.”

The school’s transformation into a museum began in 2006 when it was acquired by the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

Restoration work then began but was interrupted in 2013, when a tornado damaged much of the school.

In 2018, renovations were finally complete and since then, the school has hosted many events and activities, and in 2021, during the school’s centennial year, it hosted the exhibits, “A Cast of Blues” and “A Legacy of Love.”

Now, attention is turning to the placing of individual permanent exhibits within the school.

“That is our goal, meeting with museum consultants essentially who we’ll work with and community members on the stories that we will tell,” Norman said.

“Our goal is to tell these stories in a very unique and respectful way.”

Both Brown and Branch are excited about the school’s new role.

“The transformation is the same, the mission is the same, to educate,” Brown said.

“The civil rights part is a story that needs to be maintained for everyone’s benefit in Hattiesburg and around,” Branch said.

“Eureka is truly one of the things in Hattiesburg that will continue to make a Hattiesburg a great place to live.”

Eureka School was built on the site of a former wood-framed building, that was the first school for African-American students in Hattiesburg.

