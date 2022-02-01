Win Stuff
Health dept. reports another COVID death in child 5 or younger

(Unsplash)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reports another death of a child from COVID-19.

The most recent was a child between the age of 1-5 years old.

It marks the 11th pediatric death in the state since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes less than a week since the state’s 10th death was reported by MSDH.

The ages of the 11 deaths include:

  • one death in an infant – under one year of age
  • three deaths in the 1-5 year age range
  • one death in the 6-10 year age range
  • six deaths in the 11-17 year age range

Vaccinations are available for all children five and older at any county health department, and boosters are recommended for anyone over 12.

“If your child is too young for vaccination, be sure that you and others in your household are vaccinated in order to protect younger children from possible COVID-19 exposure. Vaccination greatly reduces the risk of severe illness in children and adults,” MSDH wrote in a Tweet.

