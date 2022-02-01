Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Hattiesburg High School track star sets new state record

Lenasia Drummond ran the fastest 60-meter hurdle in the state of Mississippi.
Last weekend, HHS junior Lenasia Drummond set a new state record at the Last Chance Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama.
By Mia Monet
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Congratulations are in order for 16-year-old Hattiesburg High School junior Lenasia Drummond.

Last weekend, Lenasia set a new state record at the Last Chance Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama.

She ran an 8.84 in the 60-meter hurdle event.

“I didn’t know I broke the record until Coach Green told me because I didn’t really feel like I was running as fast kind of, but I guess,” says Lenasia.

Drummond says this is not her first time setting a record for track-related events.

“I broke the long jump record, the school long jump record, last year. I jumped an 18′2,” says Lenasia.

She says breaking records makes her feel good.

“I feel like I’m doing something when I feel like I’m going somewhere because most people my age aren’t doing what I’m doing. Since I’m starting off so young, by the time I blow up or get older, I’ll be bigger than what I am,” says Lenasia.

She already started planning life after she graduates high school.

“LSU, Texas A&M. I was really towards Oregon in my 10th-grade year but I kind of leaned away from it and have to look at like schools that don’t have three other girls doing the same thing I’m doing already,” says Drummond.

Some days, Lenasia says breaking the record just reminds her how important it is to keep going. She wants to reach her fullest potential.

“What would I be if I stopped because if I stop, I don’t have a backup. I mean, I got academics, but I don’t have a backup. So if I stopped, then what am I going to do? So… I just push myself to keep going. Because Lord knows I have wanted to stop, but I don’t,” says Lenasia.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday...
Six Mississippi HBCUs among more than a dozen nationwide to receive threats
A 17-year-old from Lamar County is facing six felony charges after holding two women at...
Teenager charged with 6 felonies
The sheriff’s department says investigators have been following up on leads in the case and are...
Jones County investigators seeking information on alleged Sunday assault
The City of Hattiesburg is looking into the cause of a smell reported in recent days and weeks...
Hub City investigates cause of strange smell
A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.
$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County

Latest News

Hattiesburg High School track star sets new state record
Hattiesburg High School track star sets new state record
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs with the ball during a NFL divisional playoff...
Mississippi represented on both sides of Super Bowl LVI
Petal registration wrapping up Thursday.
Act fast! Baseball, softball registrations wrapping up soon