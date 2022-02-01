Hattiesburg High School track star sets new state record

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Congratulations are in order for 16-year-old Hattiesburg High School junior Lenasia Drummond.

Last weekend, Lenasia set a new state record at the Last Chance Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama.

She ran an 8.84 in the 60-meter hurdle event.

“I didn’t know I broke the record until Coach Green told me because I didn’t really feel like I was running as fast kind of, but I guess,” says Lenasia.

Drummond says this is not her first time setting a record for track-related events.

“I broke the long jump record, the school long jump record, last year. I jumped an 18′2,” says Lenasia.

She says breaking records makes her feel good.

“I feel like I’m doing something when I feel like I’m going somewhere because most people my age aren’t doing what I’m doing. Since I’m starting off so young, by the time I blow up or get older, I’ll be bigger than what I am,” says Lenasia.

She already started planning life after she graduates high school.

“LSU, Texas A&M. I was really towards Oregon in my 10th-grade year but I kind of leaned away from it and have to look at like schools that don’t have three other girls doing the same thing I’m doing already,” says Drummond.

Some days, Lenasia says breaking the record just reminds her how important it is to keep going. She wants to reach her fullest potential.

“What would I be if I stopped because if I stop, I don’t have a backup. I mean, I got academics, but I don’t have a backup. So if I stopped, then what am I going to do? So… I just push myself to keep going. Because Lord knows I have wanted to stop, but I don’t,” says Lenasia.

