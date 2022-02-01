02/01 Ryan’s “Changing” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today won’t be too different from yesterday, but we’re starting to see noticeable changes moving in ahead of Thursday’s front. For now that just means stronger southerly winds and more humidity, but eventually showers and storms move in as well. That “worst” won’t happen until Thursday, but until then each day we’ll see more and more cloud cover blocking all that beautiful sun we saw yesterday. Expect an isolated shower or two as early as tonight, with more frequent showers increasing Wednesday. Most of Thursday will be stormy as the front finally catches up, bringing a chance of severe weather and a far more slim chance of winter weather with it.

Regardless of whether we see either, temperatures fall sharply once again as we head into the weekend, setting up a “cooler than average” week ahead.

