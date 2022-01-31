Warming trend to bring rain to Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

You can expect another mostly clear night in the Pine Belt, with lows in the upper-30s.

For Monday, look for a very mild day with highs in the mid-to-upper-60s under sunny skies. As we head into Monday night, you can expect partly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the lower-to-mid-40s.

Tuesday looks to be very mild again, with highs in the upper 60s. There is a 20 percent chance for a shower as well. It will be breezy with southeast winds at 10 miles per hour to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Skies are expected to become cloudy Tuesday night with a 50 percent chance for showers and lows in the mid-50s.

Wednesday looks to cloudy with showers likely. Highs will be in the upper-60s to around 70 degrees. The chance of,rain is 70 percent.

By Thursday, a strong cold front will be approaching the area with a good chance for showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs will be near 70. The chance for rain is 80 percent.

By Thursday night, much colder air arrives with lows in the lower-to-mid-30s.

Friday looks partly cloudy and cold, with highs in the 40s and lows in the upper-20s by Saturday morning.

The weekend looks dry and chilly, with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper-20s to lower-30s.

