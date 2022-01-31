Win Stuff
Warmer tomorrow with rain returning for the middle of the week

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/31
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
This evening will be mostly clear with a few clouds and temperatures in the mid 50s. Lows overnight will be in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and warm as highs reach the low 70s. A few showers can’t be ruled out after sunset.

Scattered showers will move through during the day on Wednesday so, be sure to have your umbrella handy. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will be our rainiest day as a cold front moves into the area. That will give us widespread t-storms and heavy rain at times. Highs will be in the low 70s

Friday will be drastically colder as highs struggle to reach the mid 40s. Winds will be blustery as well. A few stray showers also can’t be ruled out during the morning.

Saturday and Sunday will be slightly warmer as highs reach the low to mid 50s.

