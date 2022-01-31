Win Stuff
Signal outage on US 98 at MS 35

Law enforcement is on the scene directing traffic.
Law enforcement is on the scene directing traffic.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There is a traffic light outage reported on US Highway 98 at the intersection of MS Highway 35.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, traffic is being affected in both directions.

Law enforcement is on the scene directing traffic.

MDOT expects the issue to be resolved around 12:30 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

