Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Seniors can receive help filing tax returns thanks to AARP program

The AARP Foundation is offering its Tax Aide program at the Sigler Center in Hattiesburg starting Feb. 15.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) — Beginning Feb. 15 and continuing through April 13, the AARP Foundation is providing tax assistance and preparation through its completely-free “Tax-Aide” program.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest volunteer-based, free tax preparation service.

The local service will be provided at The Sigler Center, 315 Conti St., Hattiesburg.

Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the United States Tax Code.

Tax-Aide has several options for providing taxpayer assistance, including:

  • In-Person: In Tax-Aide’s traditional in-person service, taxes are prepared and filed by IRS-certified tax counselors — but now with strict physical distancing measures in place
  • Low-Contact: Taxpayers interact with IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers in one or two short, in-person meetings to exchange documents
  • Contact-Free: Taxpayers interact with Tax-Aide’s IRS-certified tax counselors online or by phone and exchange documents electronically.

An appointment is required for on-site tax return preparation.

These options vary by location and are subject to change.

In 2020, 1.5 million taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received more than $1 billion in income tax refunds. These numbers were affected by the reduced availability of in-person assistance due to the pandemic.

For more information about AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, including what type of service is available where, and which documents you need to file your taxes, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1- 888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says the driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and the name is...
Driver killed in single-vehicle accident in Hattiesburg, HPD investigating
A 17-year-old from Lamar County is facing six felony charges after holding two women at...
Teenager charged with 6 felonies
21-year-old Sean Davis was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff's Department on a charge of...
Suspect captured in Jones Co. burglary case
The Southern Miss Coca-Cola Classic drew a big crowd.
Southern Miss Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo draws crowds
Cold weather causing for unusually high crawfish prices.
Cool weather causing higher crawfish prices

Latest News

A program set up by he AARP Foundation, "Tax Aide," is about to be made available in...
Seniors getting tax aid
The Jones County Sheriff's Department administered nasal Narcan to a woman who was suspected to...
JCSD deputies administer Narcan to unresponsive woman
Narcan makes the grade
Narcan makes the grade
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
Warming trend to bring rain to Pine Belt