Oklahoma man arrested in Perry Co. for possession of meth with intent to sell

Benton Chance Simpson, 22, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man from Oklahoma was arrested in Perry County on drug charges.

Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an address off Whitfield Road about a wanted subject on Sunday night.

According to the PCSO, they received information that the subject was located at a property near the Creel Bridge.

Twenty-two-year-old Benton Chance Simpson was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

The sheriff’s office said Simpson has a hold placed on him by Tulsa, Okla., and he will be awaiting extradition.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

