Oklahoma man arrested in Perry Co. for possession of meth with intent to sell

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man from Oklahoma was arrested in Perry County on drug charges.

Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an address off Whitfield Road about a wanted subject on Sunday night.

According to the PCSO, they received information that the subject was located at a property near the Creel Bridge.

Twenty-two-year-old Benton Chance Simpson was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

The sheriff’s office said Simpson has a hold placed on him by Tulsa, Okla., and he will be awaiting extradition.

