The New York Times buys puzzle game Wordle

The New York Times has bought Wordle.
The New York Times has bought Wordle.(CBC, TWITTER, WORDLE, APPLE APP STORE, CNN)
By Kasey Richardson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The fun-filled wordplay game Wordle has been bought by The New York Times Company.

The purchase was announced Monday and reflects the rising trend of word-scrambling games, as the company tries to reach its goal of 10 million digital subscribers by 2025.

Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, sold the software to The New York Times for a price “in the low seven figures,” according to the company.

The Times said it plans to keep the game free for new and existing users.

