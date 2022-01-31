New Hope Animal Rescue Center will host microchip event

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The New Hope Animal Rescue Center will be hosting a free microchip event on Feb. 19 at the Tractor Supply store in Petal.

Rescue Center worker Beth Spargo, said both owner and pet can benefit from microchipping.

“When an animal gets lost, sometimes they either get out without their collar on or they pull off their collar so you don’t even know if your name is on it or your phone number on it,” Spargo said. “It doesn’t matter that your dog is lost because there is no identification..”

Spargo said veterinarians and most animal rescue officers have microchip scanners. These scanners can detect any chip, regardless of the frequency, and pull up the registration information from the owners.

“At least with the microchipping, if the collar gets lost, at least they can scan the pet if there’s a microchip and get it back to its rightful owner,” Spargo said.

Spargo says this is why it is very important for owners to follow through with the registration once their pets have received a chip, because it’s the only way to find the owners.

“It’s literally the size of a grain of rice and it’s inserted under the skin,” Spargo said. “It doesn’t hurt the pet at all and it stays under the skin and there’s no sutures, no stitches, no staples, no nothing.”

The microchip event will be first come, first serve, and also will include a chance for owners to set up their pet’s chip registration.

“What we’re hoping to do is to get people to bring their pets in to be microchipped,” Spargo said. “. It doesn’t have to be a dog, it can be a cat.

“But mostly we find people that are losing their animals they can’t get to them fast enough and either they get into the wrong hands or it takes so much longer to get their animals back home.

“So, hopefully microchipping will help them to reunite animals quicker.”

For more information. go to the New Hope Animal Rescue Center Facebook page or newhopepetal.org.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.cker,” says Spargo.

For more information. go to the New Hope Animal Rescue Center Facebook page or newhopepetal.org.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.