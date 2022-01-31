Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

MSDH: 9,752 new COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths reported in Miss. over three-day period

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 727,418...
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 727,418 and 10,935, respectively.(Associated Press)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

MSDH said 9,752 new coronavirus cases were recorded over a three-day period, which includes Jan. 28 to Jan. 30 as of 3 p.m.

104 new deaths were also reported with 33 deaths occurring between Jan. 5 and Jan. 30. Another 71 deaths occurred between Jan. 1 and Jan. 23 according to death certificate reports. Most of these deaths occurred in the first half of January, according to the MSDH.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 727,418 and 10,935, respectively.

Around 1,232 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported in the Pine Belt. The deaths were recorded as follows:  one in Forrest County, two in Jones County, one in Lamar County and two in Wayne County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 81,065 COVID-19 cases and 1,096 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 6,640 cases, 98 deaths
  • Forrest: 19,914 cases, 270 deaths
  • Jasper: 4,422 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 19,678 cases, 261 deaths
  • Lamar: 15,846 cases, 144 deaths
  • Marion: 6,521 cases, 125 deaths
  • Perry: 2,809 cases, 57 deaths
  • Wayne: 5,235 cases, 75 deaths.

MSDH last said 572,098 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,635,512 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,487,685 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A 17-year-old from Lamar County is facing six felony charges after holding two women at...
Teenager charged with 6 felonies
21-year-old Sean Davis was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff's Department on a charge of...
Suspect captured in Jones Co. burglary case
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says the driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and the name is...
Driver killed in single-vehicle accident in Hattiesburg, HPD investigating
Cold weather causing for unusually high crawfish prices.
Cool weather causing higher crawfish prices
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end...
Bengals heading to Super Bowl after 27-24 overtime victory Sunday

Latest News

The Jones County Sheriff's Department administered nasal Narcan to a woman who was suspected to...
JCSD deputies administer Narcan to unresponsive woman
The unvaccinated man says no one should be forced to get the vaccine – even if it means he...
Man denied kidney transplant unless he gets COVID vaccine
Daily COVID cases and hospitalizations are dropping, but on average, more than 2,200 people are...
COVID hospitalizations declining but deaths still alarmingly high
PRCC hosted the 15th Women's Health Symposium Saturday.
PRCC hosts 15th Women’s Health Symposium