MSDH: 9,752 new COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths reported in Miss. over three-day period

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

MSDH said 9,752 new coronavirus cases were recorded over a three-day period, which includes Jan. 28 to Jan. 30 as of 3 p.m.

104 new deaths were also reported with 33 deaths occurring between Jan. 5 and Jan. 30. Another 71 deaths occurred between Jan. 1 and Jan. 23 according to death certificate reports. Most of these deaths occurred in the first half of January, according to the MSDH.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 727,418 and 10,935, respectively.

Around 1,232 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported in the Pine Belt. The deaths were recorded as follows: one in Forrest County, two in Jones County, one in Lamar County and two in Wayne County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 81,065 COVID-19 cases and 1,096 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 6,640 cases, 98 deaths

Forrest: 19,914 cases, 270 deaths

Jasper: 4,422 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 19,678 cases, 261 deaths

Lamar: 15,846 cases, 144 deaths

Marion: 6,521 cases, 125 deaths

Perry: 2,809 cases, 57 deaths

Wayne: 5,235 cases, 75 deaths.

MSDH last said 572,098 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

MSDH last reported that 3,635,512 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,487,685 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

