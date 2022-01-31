Mississippi represented on both sides of Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES (WLBT) - If you’re in Mississippi and searching for a rooting interest in Super Bowl LVI, there are some local connections on both teams.

Rams:

Cam Akers, RB

Cam Akers is a former Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year as a star at Clinton High School as both a quarterback and running back. He then put up huge numbers at Florida State before being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

A torn achilles was supposed to keep him out for the entire season, but he returned ahead of schedule and made his improbable return in week 18. He’s carried the load for the Rams so far in the playoffs and is expected to play a big part of their offense in the Super Bowl.

Darrell Henderson, RB

Henderson is from Batesville, Mississippi, where he was a star for South Panola High School. Henderson played college ball at Memphis, where he had a huge 2018 season that garnered him a top 10 finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.

A third round pick, he’s rushed for over 600 yards in each of the last two seasons and solidified the backfield with Akers’ injury.

A week 16 injury has kept him out of the playoffs so far, and his status is still unclear for the big game.

Bengals:

Mike Hilton, CB

Hilton is a Georgia native but played his college ball at Ole Miss. After a productive college career, he went undrafted and spent 2016 on several practice squads.

2017 proved to be the turning point, as Hilton played all 16 games for the Pittsburg Steelers. After 3 more years in Pittsburgh, he signed a deal with the Bengals and in 2021 picked off two passes (one for a touchdown) as well as another one in the Divisional round against Tennessee.

Mike Thomas, WR

Thomas is a Chicago native who made his way to Southern Miss after a stint at College of DuPage and Dodge City Community College.

As an Eagle, he was named all-conference in 2014 and worked his way toward being a sixth-round draft pick in 2016. After four years with the Rams, he signed with the Bengals, scoring his first career touchdown in 2020.

