Mississippi liquor supply chain struggling

Pandol stocking his shelves.
Pandol stocking his shelves.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - What used to take liquor stores a couple of days to get in is now taking up to three weeks.

Hormaz Pandol, who is the owner of Jack’s, told us that this has been going on since the start of the pandemic.

“The state supplies every liquor store in the state from one warehouse in Madison and only one truck services Meridian, often only four days a week,” Pandol said. “Business has been O.K. since the pandemic. But, it seems to be slowing down a little bit because we cannot get products on the shelf which makes it really hard for us to create more revenue because the demand is really high at the moment. So we want to be able to sell as much stuff as possible.”

Pandol also said he has to order five times more inventory than he used to just to try and keep up with the demand of pandemic liquor sales.

