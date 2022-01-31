Win Stuff
Local semi-professional choir holding Valentines fundraiser

The Meistersingers of Mississippi will hold a fundraiser Feb. 12.
The Meistersingers of Mississippi will hold a fundraiser Feb. 12.(Meistersingers of Mississippi)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Meistersingers of Mississippi are holding a Valentine-entertainment dinner fundraiser.

The Meistersingers is a 30-40 member semi-professional choir based in Hattiesburg.

The fundraiser is happening on Feb. 12 at the Historic Hattiesburg Train Depot at 6 p.m. It’ll have live music, featured dancers, a catered dinner, a cash bar and a silent auction.

This is the third time the choir has held the fundraiser. We’re told events like these are vital to the group.

“We need to be able to present our concerts,” said Mark Malone, president of the Meistersingers of Mississippi. “This group of people, the members of our choir, love to sing. And we do have a marvelous conductor who programs great music for us to perform and in order to do that and keep doing that we need support.”

Tickets are $60 for one person or $55 for two or more people. For more information on the event and tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

