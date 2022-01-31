JCSD deputies administer Narcan to unresponsive woman

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local law enforcement agency has been equipping its officers with a medication used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations for the past three years.

The medication, known as Narcan, came in handy just a few days ago.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call regarding a possible overdose Friday in western Jones County.

“A young lady was found to be unresponsive and potentially not breathing with CPR in progress,” JCSD administrator Lance Chancellor said.

That’s when two JCSD deputies, Xavier Thigpen and K-9 handler James Bell administered nasal Narcan, .

“Both deployed his Narcan, initiating a deployment of three doses, which is a little bit unusual,” Chancellor said. “Typically, it’s one or two, but her condition was so critical that... only noticing a faint pulse and virtually no respiration that they ended up deploying three nasal Narcan doses.”

By the time the female was heading to the hospital, her vital signs were restored.

“When she left in the ambulance, she went from being unresponsive, breathing less than one time per minute with a very, very faint pulse, to coming into consciousness,” Chancellor said.

This isn’t the first time JCSD has used Narcan. Officials say deputies have saved 13 lives in the past 12 months using it.

“A lot of times, like I said, our guys and girls are the first ones there,” Chancellor said. “And if they can do that quick administration of Narcan combined with CPR, rescue breathing, if necessary, you know ... it gives that person an opportunity to survive.

“It’s literally a matter of moments at times.”

JCSD receives Narcan through a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.

