Hub City investigates cause of strange smell

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s that smell?

Mayor Toby Barker said the City of Hattiesburg is looking into the cause of a smell reported in recent days and weeks downtown and in the surrounding areas.

According to Barker, the smell has occurred in the 7 - 10 a.m. range, but there have been a few times, such as Saturday, where the smell was reported in the evening.

Barker said the city has reached out on several occasions over the past few weeks to representatives from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for help tracking down the source of the smell.

In the past two weeks, MDEQ had staff in Hattiesburg on multiple days working with the city’s water and sewer department to track down the source.

Barker also said they have reached out to several industrial employers for information on where the potential source might be coming from.

“One positive note is that all signs indicate that our sewer lagoons are working properly,” said Barker on a public Facebook post. “These lagoons are tested multiple times per month to check that they are operating within prescribed limits of our MDEQ permit. We have not had a violation at our lagoons since 2017.”

Barker said the city understands the sensitivity of the issue and is working to find the cause of the smell.

“We will continue to work to track down the source,” said Barker on the Facebook post. “Finding the cause might take some time, so we ask your patience as we use every resource available to us through MDEQ.”

