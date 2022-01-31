Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Police Department warns against false officer phone scam

Law enforcement agencies will not ask for money or payments over the phone, and they will never ask for payments in the form of Green Dot cards or gift cards of any kind.(WBKO)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public about an ongoing scam.

The scam caller is posing as Detective Mike Hoffer of the Hattiesburg Police Department.

The caller then claims there is an active warrant for the recipient’s arrest, and payment is needed to clear the warrant via mailed-in cash or a Green Dot card.

HPD said this is a scam, and residents should hang up on the caller.

Law enforcement agencies will not ask for money or payments over the phone, and they will never ask for payments in the form of Green Dot cards or gift cards of any kind.

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Monday, January 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

