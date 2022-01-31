Crash slowed traffic on I-59
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash on Interstate 59 northbound, near the 4th Street bridge, slowed traffic on the interstate.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the crash involved two 18-wheelers. Officers were on the scene to help direct traffic.
HPD said no injuries were reported.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation cleared the traffic alert around 4:30 p.m.
The roadway may still be congested in certain areas at this time.
