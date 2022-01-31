Crash slowed traffic on I-59

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash on Interstate 59 northbound, near the 4th Street bridge, slowed traffic on the interstate.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the crash involved two 18-wheelers. Officers were on the scene to help direct traffic.

HPD said no injuries were reported.

**UPDATE: The roadway is back open. (1-31-22).** TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorists use caution on Interstate 59 northbound, near... Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Monday, January 31, 2022

The Mississippi Department of Transportation cleared the traffic alert around 4:30 p.m.

The roadway may still be congested in certain areas at this time.

