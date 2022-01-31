Win Stuff
Bengals heading to Super Bowl after 27-24 overtime victory Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAM) - Rookie Evan McPherson’s fourth field goal of the game, a 33-yarder in overtime, lifted the Cincinnati Bengals to 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the American Football Conference championship game.

The Bengals earned a spot in Super Bowl LVI by matching the largest comeback in any National Football League championship game, erasing a second-quarter, 21-3 deficit to prevail on the road for a second consecutive week.

Cincinnati will be heading to its first Super Bowl since 1989, and seeking its first Lombardi Trophy in its third Super Bowl trip.

Kansas City, the two-time defending AFC champion, came out with a roar in front a jam-packed Arrowhead Stadium, jumping out to an 18-point lead on three touchdown passes by Patrick Mahomes II.

But the Chiefs would not score again until Harrison Butker’s field goal with 3 second left in regulation tied the game 24-24.

In overtime, safety Vonn Bell picked off Mahomes to set up McPherson’s fourth field goal of the game.

The Bengals will face the winner of the National Football Conference championship game between the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Rams.

