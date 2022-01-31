Act fast! Baseball, softball registrations wrapping up soon

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The approach of February means that recreational baseball and softball are just around the corner.

The City of Hattiesburg,closed the books on its 2022 sign-up on Sunday, while City of Petal registration will last a few more days, extending to Thursday, Feb. 3.

“The younger age group, 4-5,is $65., and that is for baseball and softball” Petal Parks and Recreation Director Josh Young said. “For 6 and up, it is $85.

“For the girls, the uniform is provided. For boys, it is not”

Kids can join co-ed T-ball as young as 4 years old.

“It’s great to see the young ones come on out and having something to do other than the iPads and video games and all that,” Petal Baseball Director Ryan Hebert. “Today’s world, it’s kind of taken over everything and we like to see all the young kids come on out and build for the future.”

This year, Petal will be rejoining the Dixie Youth organization.

Registration for Petal sports can be found here.

