2022 tax season: filing accurate returns will help speed up the process

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2022 tax filing season has begun, and experts say the quickest way to get your refund is to file accurately online and request a direct deposit into your bank.

If you’re anticipating a refund, you’ll want to get a jump on filing as soon as possible. The IRS will typically send refunds within 21 days of filing electronically.

While there have been a few changes to filing your taxes this year, one of the most important things to remember is making sure you have all the necessary paperwork ready beforehand.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began accepting 2021 tax returns on Jan. 24 and the deadline for employers to send W-2′s was due to be mailed no later than Jan. 31.

The tax filing deadline for filing your 2021 returns is Monday, April 18.

The IRS notes that filing a complete and accurate return will help ensure that you get your refund as soon as possible.

This year, the IRS is mailing two letters, Letter 6419 and Letter 6475, to qualifying Americans.

The first applies to the Child Tax Credit Payments.

According to the IRS, Letter 6419 outlines the total amount of advance Child Tax Credit payments you received in 2021 and the number of qualifying children used to calculate the payments.

The other letter, Letter 6475, relates to the third stimulus payment and includes how much you received in stimulus money last year.

This includes any plus-up payments, which were additional payments the IRS sent to people who received a third stimulus check based on a 2019 tax return or information from the Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board, or Veterans Affairs.

Letter 6475 applies only to the third Economic Impact Payment, which was issued in March and distributed throughout the year.

Jeanella Rahming is an operations manager with National Tax Centers in Laurel and stresses the importance of making sure all necessary paperwork is in hand prior to filing your taxes which can help in getting the most out of your return.

“The major changes for filers are going to be for those who were directly impacted by COVID. There are a lot of adjustments in those different credits that allow us to claim some of the income or the money that we lost throughout the year,” said Rahming.

“We just want to make sure that when we do come in to prepare our taxes to be filed, that we’re not rushing and that we have received all necessary documentation prior to submitting our tax returns so that it doesn’t cause any additional delays,” Rahming added.

Most eligible Americans have already received their payment but those who are missing theirs should claim the recovery rebate credit. Stimulus checks aren’t taxable but do need to be reported when you file your taxes.

The IRS urges tax filers to use caution when seeking help to file their taxes. One way to avoid tax scams is to use the services of professional tax preparers.

Last year’s average federal refund was more than $2,800.

