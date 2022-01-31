$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.

The winning $1 million ticket was sold at the Exxon Robinwood One Stop on Highway 49 in Saucier. The store is eligible for a $5,000 prize for selling a $1 million ticket.

While the couple says they do not want to come forward publicly yet, they are excited about winning. The woman who purchased the ticket didn’t realize she’d won until she scanned her ticket Sunday. When the lottery first started selling Mega Millions tickets in January 2020, she used Quick Pick to choose her numbers. Since that first purchase, she has played the same numbers for Mega Millions each week.

The lucky player matched all five white ball winning numbers worth $1 million. The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday night’s drawing were: 3, 16, 25, 44, 55 with a Mega Ball of 13 and a Megaplier of 3. The player did not purchase the Megaplier. For an additional dollar, she could have tripled her $1 million prize for a total of $3 million.

Monday’s Powerball drawing is now up to $113 million. The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $20 million, while the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $315,000.

Three new games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022:

$2—Lucky Shamrock: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.66. Win up to $20,000.

$3—Bingo: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.09. Win up to $30,000.

$5—Wheel of Fortune: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.18. Win up to $100,000.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.