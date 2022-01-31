01/31 Ryan’s “Warmer Start” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Going to be consistently warmer than average for most of this week, but another big cool-down is on the way. The seasonal average for this time of year is in the low 60s, but we’ll begin this week closer to 70, climbing to 72 by the middle of the week. This warmer start is due to an approaching front, which will bring...interesting weather into the area. The front is moving slowly and has ample moisture to work with, so it could cause some problems. The first issue is this system does have a low chance of severe weather, a chance that could go up further as it organizes more. Most likely issues will be heavy rain and gusting winds, but small hail and short-lived tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The second issue is there will be another small window of opportunity for winter weather. Stay tuned for updates on this as it develops throughout the week.

Overall, expect a war, sunny start to the week; a warm, humid middle; and a wet/stormy end before the cold returns.

