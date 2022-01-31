Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

01/31 Ryan’s “Warmer Start” Monday Morning Forecast

We’re going to be well above average to start the week, but will finish well below.
01/31 Ryan’s “Warmer Start” Monday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Going to be consistently warmer than average for most of this week, but another big cool-down is on the way. The seasonal average for this time of year is in the low 60s, but we’ll begin this week closer to 70, climbing to 72 by the middle of the week. This warmer start is due to an approaching front, which will bring...interesting weather into the area. The front is moving slowly and has ample moisture to work with, so it could cause some problems. The first issue is this system does have a low chance of severe weather, a chance that could go up further as it organizes more. Most likely issues will be heavy rain and gusting winds, but small hail and short-lived tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The second issue is there will be another small window of opportunity for winter weather. Stay tuned for updates on this as it develops throughout the week.

Overall, expect a war, sunny start to the week; a warm, humid middle; and a wet/stormy end before the cold returns.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A 17-year-old from Lamar County is facing six felony charges after holding two women at...
Teenager charged with 6 felonies
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says the driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and the name is...
Driver killed in single-vehicle accident in Hattiesburg, HPD investigating
21-year-old Sean Davis was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff's Department on a charge of...
Suspect captured in Jones Co. burglary case
Cold weather causing for unusually high crawfish prices.
Cool weather causing higher crawfish prices
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end...
Bengals heading to Super Bowl after 27-24 overtime victory Sunday

Latest News

WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
Warming trend to bring rain to Pine Belt
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
First Alert Weather forecast
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers his look at the upcoming Pine Belt weather.
Warmer but wet midweek surrounded by brisk weather bookends
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers his look ahead at the upcoming Pine Belt weather.
First Alert Weather forecast