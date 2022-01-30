Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Warmer but wet midweek surrounded by brisk weather bookends

WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers his look ahead at the upcoming Pine Belt weather.
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers his look ahead at the upcoming Pine Belt weather.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening. everyone!

It is going to be clear and cold again Saturday night with lows in the lower-30s by Sunday morning.

During the day on Sunday, expect milder weather with highs in the mid-50s under sunny skies.

Mostly clear weather is expected Sunday night into Monday with lows in the upper-30s by Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper-60s.

Low temperatures will be in the mid-40s by Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, expect highs in the upper-60s with a 20 percent chance for light rain.

A chance for showers is expected Tuesday night with lows in the mid-50s. The chance for rain is 50 percent.

For Wednesday, look for cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper-60s with a 60 percent chance for showers.

Thursday looks rather wet, with a 70 percent chance for showers and maybe one or two thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper-60s.

Much colder weather returns Thursday night into Friday.

Low temperatures by Friday morning will be in the lower-to-mid-30s. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday, with highs in the mid to-upper-40s. Lows Friday night will be in the upper-20s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Saturday, with highs in the upper-40s to lower-50s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says the driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and the name is...
Driver killed in single-vehicle accident in Hattiesburg, HPD investigating
A shooting involving a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is under investigation in Jefferson...
Shooting involving MHP trooper under investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.
Unidentified Dollar General burglary suspect
Dollar General burglary suspect wanted in Jones Co.
Malcolm Love, 35, Hattiesburg, was booked into the Jones County Jail Thursday night following a...
Overnight high-speed pursuit lands Hattiesburg man in jail
Petal Primary School music teacher Kristi Linton says she spent a total of 139 days in three...
Petal teacher back home after battling COVID-19 for 139 days

Latest News

WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers his look ahead at the upcoming Pine Belt weather.
First Alert Weather forecast
Patrick's Friday Weather
Frigid tonight, but this weekend will be nice and sunny
Patrick's Friday Weather
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 1/28
01/28 Ryan’s “Quick Turnaround” Friday Morning Forecast
01/28 Ryan’s “Quick Turnaround” Friday Morning Forecast