Warmer but wet midweek surrounded by brisk weather bookends

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening. everyone!

It is going to be clear and cold again Saturday night with lows in the lower-30s by Sunday morning.

During the day on Sunday, expect milder weather with highs in the mid-50s under sunny skies.

Mostly clear weather is expected Sunday night into Monday with lows in the upper-30s by Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper-60s.

Low temperatures will be in the mid-40s by Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, expect highs in the upper-60s with a 20 percent chance for light rain.

A chance for showers is expected Tuesday night with lows in the mid-50s. The chance for rain is 50 percent.

For Wednesday, look for cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper-60s with a 60 percent chance for showers.

Thursday looks rather wet, with a 70 percent chance for showers and maybe one or two thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper-60s.

Much colder weather returns Thursday night into Friday.

Low temperatures by Friday morning will be in the lower-to-mid-30s. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday, with highs in the mid to-upper-40s. Lows Friday night will be in the upper-20s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Saturday, with highs in the upper-40s to lower-50s.

