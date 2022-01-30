Win Stuff
Teenager charged with 6 felonies

A 17-year-old from Lamar County is facing six felony charges after holding two women at gunpoint before stealing their vehicle, Hattiesburg police say.(Unsplash)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 17-year-old Lamar County man faces six felony counts after kidnapping two females and then stealing their car Saturday night.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 3800 block of Hardy Street around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were informed by two females that a male approached them sitting in their vehicle in the 3800 block of West Fourth Street, with a handgun, and forced them to drive to a service station., Moore said.

Both females went inside the store, and the male left the scene.

Within minutes, officers spotted the vehicle and pursued the individual into Lamar County to Getaway Lane, where the individual wrecked into the woodline and was taken into custody.

The teen been charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping,, armed carjacking and felony eluding.

Per HPD policy, no name was made available because of the suspect’s age.

