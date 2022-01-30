Win Stuff
Suspect captured in Jones Co. burglary case

Sean Davis was arrested and charged with commercial burglary of a Dollar General in Jones County.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect in a Thursday-night commercial burglary of a Dollar General in Jones County was captured overnight by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Sean Davis, 21, Laurel, was taken into custody after deputies found him hiding in a field behind a residence on Sherwood Forest Road in the Pleasant Ridge community.

Davis is charged with commercial burglary after he allegedly burglarized the Dollar General on Indian Springs Road Thursday night.

CSD said Davis is at the Jones County Jail pending his initial appearance in court.

“Tips from the public led to the identification of Sean Davis as the suspect,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Great job by our investigators and reserve deputies in locating Sean Davis hiding overnight behind a residence. We are pretty good at playing the Hide-N-Seek game you know.”

