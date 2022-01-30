PRCC hosts 15th Women’s Health Symposium

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of women met at Pearl River Community College Saturday to participate in a health event just for them.

the 15th Women’s Health Symposium featured different types of health screenings and an art walk.

“People take advantage of it and it’s a sellout every year and I’ve been here every year that they’ve had it,” said Ann Morris, who was at the event.

Last year’s symposium was canceled due to the pandemic, but the event came back strong, with about 500 women in attendance.

“This year, to protect our participants, we split them into two sessions,” said Jana Causey, vice-president of PRCC’s Forrest County campus who organized the Women’s Health Symposium.

“We have a morning group, where we serve them a wonderful brunch, but they get all the same things, the same prizes, the same gifts, the same speakers, and then we’ve brought a second crew in that we’ll have lunch with and they’ll get all those wonderful speakers and gifts.”

Hattiesburg psychologist Beverly Smallwood was the featured speaker Saturday.

“We learn a lot, besides supporting the college, and enjoy everything, enjoy seeing everybody,” said Nancy Regan, one of the symposium’s attendees.

