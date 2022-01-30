Win Stuff
Jones College hosts SEMSBDA for middle and high schoolers

.Band directors jam in Ellisville
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southeast Mississippi Band Directors Association was hosted by Jones College this weekend, bringing together more than 400 junior high and high school band students.

The students choose to audition for one of two bands in their age group, performing pieces in front of band directors from all throughout the state.

“It’s been a lot of work, you know, remembering how we do things and for a lot of these students, they had never done anything like this before,” SEMSBDA Secretary Brittany Swindoll said.

“If you think about it, the seniors were freshmen the last time we did something like this. So, it’s been really good to see a sense of normalcy back.”

The Jones College Jazz Band welcomed the teenagers with a Friday night concert.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

