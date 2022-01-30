Win Stuff
Cool weather causing higher crawfish prices

Cooler temperatures means higher prices for crawfish.
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With temperatures staying relatively cooler, many crawfish prices are higher than normal.

Weather and hurricanes can be some of the largest factors that can influence the price of the mudbugs.

“It’s usually higher at the beginning of the season, because of the cold weather,” said Paul Sims, South Mississippi Crawfish Company, LLC, owner.

“Crawfish get dormant and stop moving so they don’t catch as much in their little nets. Yeah, the prices are a little higher, but it’s more supply and demand. The beginning of the season is always higher, and as the weather warms up, prices start trickling down through the season.”

Luckily for consumers, the weather is still warm enough so far to have the crawdads moving at least a little bit.

At least moving better than last year, when a big winter storm put the crawfish market nearly in a deep freeze.

“For this weekend, we have ‘em at $4 a pound for live crawfish and then $5.75 a pound for cooked crawfish,” Sims said. “This time last year, we were about $1.50 (a pound) higher than where we are right now.”

To keep up with local crawfish prices, check out The Crawfish App.

