3 area soccer clubs advance to South State
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven Pine Belt area soccer teams entered Saturday with aspirations of making it to the South State Championships.
Only three remain. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:
- Boys - Oak Grove (3) Ocean Springs (1)
- Boys - West Jones (1) Pearl River Central (0)
- Girls - George County (2) South Jones (1)
- Boys - Bay High (2) Northeast Jones (1) - OT
- Girls - Northeast Jones (1) Pass Christian (0)
- Boys - Stone (3) Sumrall (0)
- Girls - Stone (2) Sumrall (1)
South State Championships:
Class 6A Boys
Oak Grove at Northwest Rankin (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)
Class 5A Boys
West Jones at Long Beach (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)
Class 4A Girls
Northeast Jones at Stone (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)
