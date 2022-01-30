3 area soccer clubs advance to South State

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven Pine Belt area soccer teams entered Saturday with aspirations of making it to the South State Championships.

Only three remain. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

Boys - Oak Grove (3) Ocean Springs (1)

Boys - West Jones (1) Pearl River Central (0)

Girls - George County (2) South Jones (1)

Boys - Bay High (2) Northeast Jones (1) - OT

Girls - Northeast Jones (1) Pass Christian (0)

Boys - Stone (3) Sumrall (0)

Girls - Stone (2) Sumrall (1)

South State Championships:

Class 6A Boys

Oak Grove at Northwest Rankin (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)

Class 5A Boys

West Jones at Long Beach (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)

Class 4A Girls

Northeast Jones at Stone (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)

