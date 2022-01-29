Win Stuff
Southern Miss Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo draws crowds

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday night, people gathered in the Forrest County Multi-Purpose center to enjoy the Southern Miss Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo. After being canceled last year, ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ is back.

This isn’t announcer Mike Mathis’ first rodeo.

“Oh, I’ve been doing announcing rodeos for more than 30 years now. Then coming to Hattiesburg four, oh 20 plus.”

He says it’s great to be back.

“It is hard to describe how great it is to be back on the road. The crowds have been outstanding,” says Mathis.

This year, he’s joined by cowboys and performers like Dusti Dickerson.

“The first time I saw chuck riding when I was eight, at a theater, I was like, ‘Wow,’ so I went home and we had some really good broke horses, and I went to practicing. I did my first show two years later at the age of 10. And here we are 24 years later living the dream,” says Dickerson.

She says it’s a great experience to share her love for the rodeo with the energetic crowds.

“My favorite thing in the whole world is to be practicing with my horses. I love being out with my horses. When I get paid and put in a situation where I have, there’s a full house, you know 1000s of rodeo fans watching. There’s no greater rush ever than to be doing what I love in front of people who love to watch,” says Dickerson.

The rodeo is a fundraiser for Southern Miss student scholarships and professional development.

