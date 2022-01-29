Professional Arborist Association of Mississippi holds its annual 2022 Conference in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Professional Arborist Association of Mississippi held its annual conference on Jan. 27-28, 2022 at the Train Depot in Hattiesburg.

“The Business of Trees” saw over 85 professional arborists from around the state attending the event.

PAAM President Andy Parker, who is also the city arborist for Hattiesburg, welcomed the group on Thursday to kick off the two-day conference.

“We’ve been a designated Tree USA City for the Arbor Day Foundation for 29 years straight. Doing this consistently shows that our administration backs us, and we can hopefully continue that for many more years to come,” Parker said.

Speakers included arborists from Mississippi State University, the Mississippi Forestry Commission, and the International Society of Arboriculture, among others.

Subjects covered included:

Certification

Insurance & Liability

Increasing Ecological Stewardship

Risk Management

Aerial Imaging

Marketing

Safety

Reclaimed Wood & Sustainability

OSHA

Tree Law

Pesticide Safety

Insect Pests of Urban Trees

PAAM members are connected to a local, national and global network of colleagues and partners with the International Society of Arboriculture, universities, nonprofit organizations, and government entities.

For more information: http://paam-ms.com/

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.