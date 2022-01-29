Win Stuff
Professional Arborist Association of Mississippi holds its annual 2022 Conference in Hattiesburg

“The Business of Trees” saw over 85 professional arborists from around the state attending the event.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Professional Arborist Association of Mississippi held its annual conference on Jan. 27-28, 2022 at the Train Depot in Hattiesburg.

“The Business of Trees” saw over 85 professional arborists from around the state attending the event.

PAAM President Andy Parker, who is also the city arborist for Hattiesburg, welcomed the group on Thursday to kick off the two-day conference.

“We’ve been a designated Tree USA City for the Arbor Day Foundation for 29 years straight. Doing this consistently shows that our administration backs us, and we can hopefully continue that for many more years to come,” Parker said.

Speakers included arborists from Mississippi State University, the Mississippi Forestry Commission, and the International Society of Arboriculture, among others.

Subjects covered included:

  • Certification
  • Insurance & Liability
  • Increasing Ecological Stewardship
  • Risk Management
  • Aerial Imaging
  • Marketing
  • Safety
  • Reclaimed Wood & Sustainability
  • OSHA
  • Tree Law
  • Pesticide Safety
  • Insect Pests of Urban Trees

PAAM members are connected to a local, national and global network of colleagues and partners with the International Society of Arboriculture, universities, nonprofit organizations, and government entities.

For more information: http://paam-ms.com/

