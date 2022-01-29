Win Stuff
Petal home care facility earns national recognition

By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Grace Senior Home Care in Petal recently earned the “Best in Home Care-Leader in Training” award from Home Care Pulse, a remote home care tech agency.

“We sponsor our staff to become licensed PCAs and we pay for the courses, they just have to attend them,” said Executive Director Shawn Elkins. “We kind of tutor them along the way, and we’ve been extremely fortunate to have an unusually high graduation rate in those courses. Nearly everyone that enrolls completes the course.”

Elkins is happy with his staff, with their determination for excellence. He knows the training they go through will not only prepare them for their daily activities but for anything they may see later on.

“Of course, it’s an honor. It’s a humbling experience. Of course, it’s humbling because we know that we’re having an impact. They’re staying motivated, staying dedicated,” said Elkins. “It’s also meaningful because we started this with a goal of caring for people, and we know that the more that they’re involved in their training when they’re learning, the better they’re doing that.”

Additional information for Southern Grace can be found on their website.

