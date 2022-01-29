Petal Chamber presents annual awards

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Area Chamber of Commerce honored one of that city’s police officers and a firefighter during an annual banquet at the Petal Civic Center Thursday night.

Petal Police Officer Jeremy Brown was named Officer of the Year and Petal firefighter Casey Johnson was named Firefighter of the Year.

Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, says the two honorees were selected by their peers.

“We recognize them not just because they are competent in their jobs, but because they go beyond that as mentors, as role models, they are the face of our community,” Wilson said.

Also, Jana Causey, vice-president for Forrest County Operations at Pearl River Community College, received the Bobby Runnels Leadership Award and local physician, Dr. David Roy, got the Spirit of Petal Business of the Year award.

