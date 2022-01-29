Mary Bethune Alternative School hosts ‘Art of Kindness’ exhibit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students and teachers at the Mary Bethune Alternative School created works of art to put on display for the public.

“What we did is… we got a grant earlier this year, a kindness grant. And, so, we’re doing activities to display kindness. We’re trying to teach our students how to be kind,” said Denise Smalley.

Smalley is the school counselor. She helped organize the art of kindness exhibit with the students.

“This is all original works that we had our kids did and we just give them a chance to kind of just let their hair down and be free, and just share… really share their gifts with the world,” said Smalley

For some, the exhibit was a pleasant surprise.

“When I got here, you know, I had a treat, they were like… ‘our art expedition, it’s exhibiting, you know, you can go down to actually view it,’ and I was like, oh my god, I would love to. And, so, that’s how I ended up here in the exhibition,” said Lashanda Champagne.

Champagne says when she walked in and saw the artwork, she was amazed.

“The raw talent of these students and the staff, I mean, it was absolutely amazing. I mean, it was so so much creativity, but everything here I mean, it’s absolutely amazing. It’s beautiful,” said Champagne.

Smalley says some of the kids were afraid to be in the exhibit because they are not professional artists

“What we try to teach our kids just don’t be fearful. It’s always good to try something that’s different or uncomfortable. And it always works at the end,” said Smalley.

