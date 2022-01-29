HIGHLIGHTS: High School Hoops

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The high school basketball playoffs are right around the corner - so every region game from here on out means a little bit more.

Here’s a look at some of Friday night’s scores from around the Pine Belt:

Boys - Petal (67) Oak Grove (65) - OT

Boys - Bay Springs (80) Piney Woods (45)

Boys - FCAHS (70) Purvis (31)

Boys - PCS (66) Jackson Academy (53)

Boys - Columbia (48) Sumrall (46)

Girls - Purvis (51) FCAHS (36)

Boys - Resurrection (39) Lumberton (36)

Boys - Richton (45) Enterprise (20)

Girls - Richton (37) Enterprise (36)

Boys - St. Stanislaus (45) Jefferson Davis County (40)

Girls - Jefferson Davis County (68) Our Lady Academy (33)

Girls - Laurel (38) South Jones (29)

Boys - Brookhaven Academy (55) Columbia Academy (35)

Girls - Brookhaven Academy (54) Columbia Academy (24)

