HIGHLIGHTS: High School Hoops

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The high school basketball playoffs are right around the corner - so every region game from here on out means a little bit more.

Here’s a look at some of Friday night’s scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • Boys - Petal (67) Oak Grove (65) - OT
  • Boys - Bay Springs (80) Piney Woods (45)
  • Boys - FCAHS (70) Purvis (31)
  • Boys - PCS (66) Jackson Academy (53)
  • Boys - Columbia (48) Sumrall (46)
  • Girls - Purvis (51) FCAHS (36)
  • Boys - Resurrection (39) Lumberton (36)
  • Boys - Richton (45) Enterprise (20)
  • Girls - Richton (37) Enterprise (36)
  • Boys - St. Stanislaus (45) Jefferson Davis County (40)
  • Girls - Jefferson Davis County (68) Our Lady Academy (33)
  • Girls - Laurel (38) South Jones (29)
  • Boys - Brookhaven Academy (55) Columbia Academy (35)
  • Girls - Brookhaven Academy (54) Columbia Academy (24)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

