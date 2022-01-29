Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Florida sheriff’s office celebrates transfer of ‘problem’ inmate with cake, ice cream

Jail staff celebrated with a cake that read, "Incarceration relocation celebration."
Jail staff celebrated with a cake that read, "Incarceration relocation celebration."(Nassau County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Florida sheriff kept his promise of treating jail employees to cake and ice cream once a certain inmate was out of their care.

Convicted killer Kimberly Kessler was transported Friday morning from Nassau County Jail to the Florida Women’s Reception Center to begin her life sentence.

Kessler had been in the care of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office for three and a half years. According to the sheriff, Kessler was known for giving jail staff a hard time, including throwing feces at them, and smearing it on herself.

Employees of Nassau County Jail enjoyed cake and ice cream to celebrate the transfer of...
Employees of Nassau County Jail enjoyed cake and ice cream to celebrate the transfer of convicted killer Kimberly Kessler.(Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

A “conservative” estimated cost borne by taxpayers for Kessler’s suicide watch, medical costs, transportation, and food is more than $215,000, the sheriff wrote in a Facebook post.

Jail employees are “glad they no longer have to deal with her,” the sheriff said, sharing photos of the celebratory cake with icing that read, “Incarceration relocation celebration.”

Kessler was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Joleen Cummings, a hairdresser and mother of three who was reported missing on Mother’s Day 2018. Cummings’ body has never been found.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting involving a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is under investigation in Jefferson...
Shooting involving MHP trooper under investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.
Cerissa Neal
Former MDE executive director indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan
20-year-old man shot, killed while sitting in passenger seat of car
Malcolm Love, 35, Hattiesburg, was booked into the Jones County Jail Thursday night following a...
Overnight high-speed pursuit lands Hattiesburg man in jail
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking Lamar “Hollywood” Sumrall as a suspect in a...
Grand larceny suspect wanted in Jones Co.

Latest News

Health officials say the tests will be fine if they’re sitting in a frigid mailbox for a few...
Cold weather could impact results of at-home COVID tests, manufacturers warn
This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero....
2 officers wounded in Houston shooting out of hospital
Casey Johnson, Petal Firefighter of the Year (left) poses with Petal mayor Tony Ducker (center)...
Petal Chamber presents annual awards
New dietary guidelines released by the American Health Association.
AHA releases new dietary guidelines
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says the driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and the name is...
Driver killed in single-vehicle accident in Hattiesburg, HPD investigating