Ellisville’s 2022 Mardi Gras Parade scheduled for Feb. 19

City of Ellisville to hold Mardis Gras parade on Feb. 19.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Plans are underway for Ellisville’s 2022 Mardi Gras Parade to be held on Feb. 19, starting at 5:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, during a regular meeting, the Ellisville Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to allow the parade to take place this year.

Rita Sumrall, owner of R&A French Quarter Grill on South Front Street is also one of the event’s organizers and said she’s excited with the board’s decision. She wishes to invite the public to participate and said there’s no charge to be a part of the parade but those who do are encouraged to keep it family-friendly.

“This is just all about having fun, just bring whatever you can, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to have fun. Kids enjoy it, so whatever you do it has to be family-friendly,” said Rita.

The parade will line up in the parking lot of Jones College at 5 p.m. and then make its way down Front Street and loop back up Court Street, returning to the college’s parking lot.

