Driver killed in single-vehicle accident in Hattiesburg, HPD investigating

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-vehicle accident in Hattiesburg claimed the life of the driver involved Friday evening.

According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, emergency personnel responded to the accident in the 4100 block of Lincoln Road just before 6 p.m.

A Toyota Camry traveling westbound on Lincoln Road crashed into the wood line.

Moore says the driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and the name is being withheld as the next of kin is being notified.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to Moore.

