Bay Springs church hosting motivational event

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, New Zion Baptist Church in Bay Springs will host a motivational event.

The “Battle to Victory” event takes place on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. It will feature a panel of five different speakers, all of whom are women, but anyone is welcome to attend.

“A lot of people have just strayed away from the church. We decided that we would do something different to pull people back into the church. All I can say is I hope people are ready to receive the word because it’s going to be there,” says Tomeka Payton, a member of the event’s planning committee.

Payton says if this event is a success, the church will look to having it every fifth Sunday of the month.

New Zion Baptist Church is located on Highway 18 West in Bay Springs.

