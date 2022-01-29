AHA releases new dietary guidelines

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The American Heart Association has released new dietary guidelines, focusing more on overall eating habits rather than a list of foods to avoid.

According to the AHA, “research on dietary patterns has found 14% to 28% lower cardiovascular disease mortality among U.S. adults with high compared with low adherence to high-quality dietary patterns.”

Dietary changes may seem small but can make a substantial difference in lowering one’s risk for heart disease, such as switching from refined grains to whole grains.

“We’re from Mississippi, we fry everything, ice cream, pickles. You name it, we fry it, you know? If you’re from Mississippi, that’s just standard that we grew up on,” said Physician Robert Watson, D.O. “Hopefully we can get away from that and try to incorporate these healthier foods into our diet, and stick to it.”

