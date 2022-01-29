Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

2 officers wounded in Houston shooting out of hospital

This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero....
This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero. Caballero, who was hospitalized in stable condition Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, with a gunshot wound to the neck, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count after engaging in a shootout with Houston police after a chase.(Houston Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston police officers wounded in a Thursday shootout with a suspect have been discharged from the hospital.

In a statement Friday, the Houston Police Department said one officer remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The statement also identified the man suspected of exchanging gunfire with the officers.

Video shows shootout between Houston police and suspect

Thirty-one-year-old Roland Caballero, who is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck, is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count.

It’s unclear from jail and court records if he has an attorney.

The shootout came at the end of a police chase.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting involving a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is under investigation in Jefferson...
Shooting involving MHP trooper under investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.
Cerissa Neal
Former MDE executive director indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan
20-year-old man shot, killed while sitting in passenger seat of car
Malcolm Love, 35, Hattiesburg, was booked into the Jones County Jail Thursday night following a...
Overnight high-speed pursuit lands Hattiesburg man in jail
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking Lamar “Hollywood” Sumrall as a suspect in a...
Grand larceny suspect wanted in Jones Co.

Latest News

Health officials say the tests will be fine if they’re sitting in a frigid mailbox for a few...
Cold weather could impact results of at-home COVID tests, manufacturers warn
Casey Johnson, Petal Firefighter of the Year (left) poses with Petal mayor Tony Ducker (center)...
Petal Chamber presents annual awards
New dietary guidelines released by the American Health Association.
AHA releases new dietary guidelines
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says the driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and the name is...
Driver killed in single-vehicle accident in Hattiesburg, HPD investigating