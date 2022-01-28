West Nile Virus confirmed in Hinds County resident

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed its first human case of West Nile Virus in the state this year.

The case is in a person in Hinds County.

The virus is mosquito-borne and causes flu-like symptoms in humans. Occasionally the illness can be severe and lead to meningitis or encephalitis.

MSDH says West Nile Virus peaks from July to October, but mosquitoes can carry the virus all year.

The department has some tips to avoid becoming infected:

Use a recommended mosquito repellent

Cover arms and legs with long sleeves and long skirts or pants.

Avoid mosquito-prone areas in the mornings and evenings, when mosquitoes are most active.

Remove sources of standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed, and make sure window screens are in good condition.

There hasn’t been a West Nile death in Mississippi since 2017.

