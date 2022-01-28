Hub City denied full replacement cost of Timberton Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Civilian Board of Contract Appeals ruled to deny the City of Hattiesburg’s request for full replacement of the Timberton Park Complex on Thursday, Jan. 20.

The arbitration decision, which was made by a three-judge panel, did grant additional funds to aid in repair.

“We remain committed to rebuilding Timberton Park,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “While we are disappointed in the three-judge panel’s decision to not grant the full cost of replacement, we are pleased that some additional funds were granted. I hope that with a final funding decision now rendered, FEMA can now approve a scope of work that can assist us in repairing the park and getting it open again.”

This decision comes approximately four months after filing a request for arbitration and one month after the two-day arbitration hearing.

“Throughout the past four years of fighting through these hearings for both Fire Station #2 and Timberton Park, we learned how imperative it is for the City to do a better job of insuring itself,” said Barker. “It is clear that communities cannot depend on FEMA alone to assist with the rebuilding of public assets. Toward that end, we have increased the City’s outdoor fixtures insurance coverage over the past five budget cycles. We will continue taking steps that can make us more financially resilient.”

At the time of the January 2017 tornado, the City of Hattiesburg’s outdoor fixtures policy was insured up to $150,000 and it covered all outdoor amenities throughout the City of Hattiesburg, such as fencing, ballfield lights, city-owned street lights, traffic signals, signage, etc.

City officials have added more to its policy funding since then. As of Fiscal Year 2022, the policy coverage is at $2 million.

This arbitration decision is the final step in FEMA’s appeal process.

Throughout the next several months, city officials will work alongside FEMA to re-work its project worksheet to determine the final funding amounts to aid in repair.

For a timeline of the Timberton Park Complex situation, CLICK HERE.

