Stringer parents express concerns about new pre-K program

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday night, concerned parents at Stringer Attendance Center met with West Jasper School District leaders.

A few weeks ago, we reported West Jasper School District will be adding a pre-K to their district.

There will only be two classes and at this moment, the decision is to host them both on the Bay Springs campus.

The district superintendent Dr. Kenitra Ezi says the advisory council believes having both classes near each other will be great for group teaching and learning.

However, Stringer parents are concerned about sending their children to the Bay Springs campus. They want their children to start at Stringer because it’s where they will be until 12th grade.

Tonight, both sides met to address the concerns. Ezi says she’s going to bring all of the information back to the council.

“I’m going to reconvene an advisory council that will consist of some additional members and parents’ representative of both our Stringer and Bay Springs communities. And I just want to share the feedback and just kind of see what the committee thinks and feels and the direction in which we as a group feel we should move,” says Ezi.

The district will host another meeting on Feb. 10 with parents from both schools present.

The time and location are still being decided. We will update you when we know more.

