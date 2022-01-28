Win Stuff
SMH Specialized Care expanding to Leakesville

SMH Specialized Care opening a new facility in addition to their Hattiesburg location.
SMH Specialized Care opening a new facility in addition to their Hattiesburg location.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many developmentally disabled people are aided throughout their school years, but what happens after?

Luckily, in the Pine Belt, there is a special care facility that helps these individuals with social and vocational training.

“It is choice-based. They get to make choices about whatever their desires are in life and their life plans. For example, if they enjoy playing basketball and that’s something that they want to do, so their choice for the day will be centered around playing basketball or any types of sports,” said Shalonda Hollingsworth, Owner of SMH Specialized Care.

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, and Hollingsworth wants to help eliminate many of the misconceptions with her care facility.

“A common misconception with people, especially the people that I serve, the intellectual development and disabilities that they don’t feel like they can communicate with other people, but they can and they communicate when they feel like and respect them,” said Hollingsworth.

For more information on SMH Specialized Care, check out their Facebook page.



