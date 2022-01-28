Win Stuff
Shooting involving MHP trooper under investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.

A shooting involving a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is under investigation in Jefferson Davis County.(Source: WDAM viewer)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A shooting involving a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is under investigation in Jefferson Davis County.

According to Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Jenna Bass, the shooting happened Friday morning.

Bass said no one was shot during the incident, and one suspect was taken into custody.

Further details about the ongoing investigation are not available at this time.

WDAM 7 will update this story with more information from MDPS as it becomes available.

