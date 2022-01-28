Restore Jones County organization rebuilds Laurel home

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - People in the Pine Belt have been no strangers to tornadoes and the destructions they leave behind.

One family in Jones County has been living with storm damage for the past two years and the Restore Jones County organization decided to help.

“Over time the damages got so bad that we could not repair the damages, so we had to either allow the Breland’s to continue to live in a torn-up house or build them a new house and things just started happening and falling into place for this,” says Laura Sappington, who is the case manager for Restore Jones County.

Sappington says they reached out to financial partners and got some of the funding from United Methodist Community relief, Lutheran Disaster Services, the Chicago Area Home Builders Association and World Renew.

Other organizations such as Orland Park Church and the Mennonite Disaster Service have also helped, by volunteering their time to rebuild this home.

Curt Marcus who is a volunteer builder from the Orland Park Church says he’s been enjoying his time helping out the Jones County community.

“We’re working great, the weather has been awesome, and we have gotten a lot done. We’ve been blessed a whole lot and get a chance to be a blessing to other people, and its great to be down here and to see all the community come out and look at the house and allow so many other people who’ve come out to minister to them as well,” says Marcus.

Marcus says they started on Monday and are doing in days that normally take weeks to build.

“It means a whole lot to me. One day that the Lord told me that I’d be blessed I’ve been blessed ever since He told me. Not only with a house, but I’ve been blessed with love from all of the community, people that I’ve come into contact with. I’ve been blessed,” says homeowner Barbara Breland.

Sappington says they are expecting the Breland’s to move into their new home sometime in April.

For more information on the Restore Jones County organization, you can visit their Facebook page.

